No bad blood! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson opened up about his feud with Vin Diesel and revealed that the costars have reached an understanding.

The former wrestler, 45, spoke candidly about working with Diesel, 50, in Rolling Stone’s May 2018 cover story. “That is correct. We were not in any scenes together,” he said of filming The Fate of the Furious. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarify. Whether we work together again or not.”

Johnson added that he is focusing on shooting the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, based on his and Jason Statham’s characters, and isn’t “quite sure” if he will return for the ninth Fast and Furious film.

“Right now I’m concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be,” he confirmed, noting that he and Diesel are in a relatively good place. “I wish him all the best and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Johnson made headlines in August 2016 when he informed fans that tensions have been brewing among the Furious actors. The Baywatch star broke the news via Instagram alongside the caption, “Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professions, while others don’t. The ones that are too chicken sh—t don’t do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”

The Jumanji actor addressed the feud again in November of that year, telling the Los Angeles Times that he hoped it would “raise public interest in the film itself.”

Diesel talked about the situation in April 2017, telling USA Today that “things may be blown out of proportion” because both of the actors are “alphas” and “being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the butt.”

The Return of Xander Cage actor also took to Instagram last October to update fans on his relationship with Johnson, writing that “brotherhood [has] its complexities.”

Fast and Furious 9 was initially set to premiere in April 2019 and will now hit theaters in the summer of 2020.

