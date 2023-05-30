Everything the ‘Fast and the Furious’ Cast Has Said About the Franchise Ending

One last ride. The Fast Saga is supposed to end after the 11th and final movie debuts in 2025 — or is it?

Vin Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto since the franchise debuted in 2001, has said that 2023’s Fast X is the first of a two-part finale, but he later hinted that two installments could become three. “Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” the XXX actor told reporters at the Fast X premiere in May 2023, per Variety. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?’”

Michelle Rodriguez — who plays Dom’s wife, Letty — chimed in to add, “It’s three acts in any story. When red carpet host Naz Perez asked whether the duo’s comments meant that Fast 12 could become a reality, Diesel replied, “You’re gonna get me in trouble here.”

Whether The Fast Saga concludes with an 11th or 12th movie remains to be seen, but it seems likely that the end is much nearer than it once was. While audiences have stuck with the franchise since The Fast and the Furious hit theaters over two decades ago, Dom and his crew of daredevils are quite literally running out of places on Earth to drive.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After visiting Rio de Janeiro, Cuba, Tokyo, London, New York City, Abu Dhabi and Russia over the course of more than 20 years, F9 went where no Fast and Furious car has gone before: space. In the 2021 installment, Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) drove a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero into orbit.

The scene left many viewers wondering whether driving a car in space was even possible, but director Justin Lin consulted actual NASA scientists to make sure the mile-high moment was as accurate as could be.

“Going to space was not something I took for granted or I was very flippant about,” Lin explained to Vulture in June 2021. “It is something that I did have a lot of conversations about. A lot of conversations. And it went from rocket scientists laughing, going, ‘What the f–k?’ to us saying, ‘Well, can this really happen?’ … This is something that was thought out. If anything — logistically, scientifically — it’s one of the most sound action set pieces in our franchise.”

Fast X couldn’t top its predecessor in terms of location, but it did shock fans with the post-credits return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who previously quit the franchise after feuding with Diesel. If nothing else, Fast 11 should at least answer the question of how Johnson’s character, Hobbs, got back in the mix.

“We have such a great cast. We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work,” Diesel told Entertainment Tonight of Johnson’s return in May 2023. “That’s all actors really want, is to feel as though they’re supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever, and you see that in this franchise.”

Keep scrolling to see what the cast has said about the franchise’s end: