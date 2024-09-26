Vince McMahon raised eyebrows when he admitted to writing a WWE story line about impregnating his daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

“So, one of my story line ideas was that Stephanie gets pregnant, and I think I was the one who impregnated her — my character,” Vince, 79, said in Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries. “I think it was something like that and it was like, ‘No.’ That one didn’t make it.”

When Netflix producers asked Stephanie if there was ever a story line she refused, Stephanie replied, “Yes. Yeah, there were a couple but I’m not going to tell the one.”

The docuseries chronicled Vince’s pushing of wrestlers to participate in controversial storylines. Producers asked Stephanie’s husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, whether he experienced a situation where she thought Vince’s script went “too far.” While laughing, he replied, “Yeah, and then Vince would make me do it anyway.”

Former WWE Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Trish Stratus added, “There was a bit of concern amongst performers that if you didn’t do what you were asked that you would get punished, and yeah, it did happen to some on occasion.” Stratus pointed to herself as she said, “Sometimes.”

Stephanie, meanwhile, explained in the series that she was approached about being a character after she graduated college. “When Steph started to work with us, it escalated incredibly fast,” Triple H said.

The six-part docuseries dropped on Wednesday, September 25, exploring Vince’s rise and fall as the former WWE boss. Vince, for his part, slammed the Netflix show.

“I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons,” Vince shared via X on Monday, September 23, ahead of the premiere.

He continued, “Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.”

Vince noted in the statement that “a lot” had been “misrepresented or left out entirely,” claiming it was “an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused.”

“The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated sound bites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative,” he wrote. “In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon’. I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”

Vince exited the TKO group — a media conglomerate that was created by Endeavor Group Holdings as part of a merger between WWE and the Ultimate Fighting Championship — in January amid a lawsuit from a former employee accusing him of “physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking.” Vince has denied the allegations.

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth,” a spokesperson for Vince told Us Weekly in a January statement. “He will vigorously defend himself.”