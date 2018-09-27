Kiss and tell! Vivica A. Fox has had her fair share of gorgeous leading men, and lucky for her she’s smooched a lot of them. Us Weekly recently caught up the actress to play a friendly game of “Truth or Dare,” and she revealed her favorite on screen kiss, and so much more. Watch the video above!

“My best onscreen kiss was Morris Chestnut in Two Can Play That Game,” Fox, 54, revealed to Us. “I had to remember I was acting. They had to yell ‘cut’ several times. Morris Chestnut, yummy.”

However, that wasn’t the only costar dish Fox, who is hosting the new CBS talk show Face the Truth, would divulge. When asked who she would marry, date or ditch – Will Smith, Jamie Foxx or George Clooney – things got a little more complicated.

“Jamie Foxx I would only ditch you because you’re, like, a brother, and we did Booty Call together,” the actress told Us. “Marry Will Smith because he’s just awesome, and date George Clooney because it would be fun. He could take me to Italy, honey!”

To find out if Fox would rather be a member of the Real Housewives or a contestant on Survivor, watch the video above!

