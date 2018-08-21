Avicii died just four months ago, but the musician was barely acknowledged at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and his fans are lighting up Twitter with their frustration over the slight.

The Swedish DJ passed away on April 20 at age 28, his publicist confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated, and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

But during the VMAs broadcast on Monday, August 20, MTV didn’t air any tribute to Avicii, nor was his win for Best Dance televised: He and Rita Ora won the category for their collocation on “Lonely Together.”

In fact, it wasn’t until Ora, 27, took the stage that the late musician was mentioned at all. “I just found out that Avicii and I just won Best Dance, so please just make some noise for Avicii right now,” she said. “Amazing talent!”

The oversight didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter. “Someone should’ve said something about Avicii,” tweeted one viewer.

“Damn they couldn’t at least do a moment of silence for Avicii?” asked another.

And a third said, “OH ALSO F—K THE VMAS FOR NOT [ACKNOWLEDGING] AVICII WHEN HE LEGIT WON AN AWARD F—K U MTV”

Meanwhile, MTV’s treatment of another late musician sparked controversy, too. Twitter users lambasted Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin after the 60-year-old pop star shared anecdotes of her own struggles while presumably honoring Franklin, who died on August 16 at the age of 76.

