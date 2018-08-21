Offset does not like it like that. The 26-year-old thought wife Cardi B had actually brought their baby daughter, Kulture, on stage at the 2018 VMAs on Monday, August 20, and he was not happy about it.

At the start of the show, the 25-year-old rapper held a swaddled blanket as she greeted the crowd. “What’s poppin’, everybody?” she said. “It’s a full house. Everybody’s here! No wonder my Internet’s going slow. Y’all taking all the service.”

Then MTV cut to a shot of Offset in the audience, looking none too happy.

“But anyway, I got a little surprise for you,” Cardi B continued, unwrapping the blanket to reveal the VMAs’ Moonman trophy.

Later that night, the “Bodak Yellow” performer gave fans the scoop on her husband’s reaction, tweeting, “Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket 😩I thought you was going to show Kulture 😩😩😂😂😂😩”

Cardi B ended up winning three Moonmen of her own at the 2018 VMAs — winning Best New Artist, Best Collaboration (with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled for “Dinero”) and Song of the Summer (for “I Like It”).

“I’m so happy to receive this award,” she said in her Best New Artist acceptance speech. “A couple of months ago a lot of people were saying, ‘You’re gambling your career! You’re about to have a baby, what are you doing?’ And you know, I carried the baby, I had the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!”

(In July, Cardi B announced she was pulling out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic world tour. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she said on Instagram. “I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”)

Cardi B and Offset welcomed Kulture on July 10, just a few weeks after news broke that they had secretly gotten married in September 2017.

