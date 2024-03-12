The midseason trailer for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules teases Tom Sandoval pushing boundaries with Ariana Madix — and attempting to meet her new boyfriend.

The two-minute teaser, which was released by Bravo on Tuesday, March 12, Sandoval, 41, is seen making multiple attempts to interact with Ariana, 38, first trying to talk to her on a cast beach day

“According to your rules, Ariana,” he begins to say before Ariana cuts him off, adding, “Don’t speak to me. Don’t speak to me.” In response, Sandoval pushes back that Ariana is the one “speaking to” him in front of their fellow cast members.

Sandoval also attempts to follow Ariana at a party, which appears to be during the season finale. Ariana walks away from Sandoval and Scheana Shay but Sandoval goes after her, saying, “Ariana, wait, one second.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

At the same event, Sandoval seems to lose his patience as he goes off on their circle of friends. “Ariana, she f—king talks s—t about all of you f—kers,” he tells Scheana, 38, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and other costars of the hit Bravo series.

Ariana then breaks the fourth wall.

“He wants 30 seconds with the audience,” she says. “He doesn’t give a f—k if I f—king died in a ditch.”

Sandoval also tries to get involved with Ariana’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai. After saying that Ariana has “good taste in men” in the trailer, Sandoval appears to approach Daniel, 40, at the same party from the finale.

Related: Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai’s Relationship Timeline Ariana Madix has offered glimpses into her steamy connection with Daniel Wai following her split from Tom Sandoval. After nearly a decade of dating, Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Madix and Sandoval parted ways due to his affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. The TomTom co-owner later issued a public apology […]

Daniel, however, isn’t having it. When Lala asks in a different scene what he would do if Sandoval approached him, Daniel tells Lala, “I know what he has done.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules picked up months after Sandoval and Ariana split following nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. As the scandal played out in the public eye, Ariana made it clear that she had no plans to film with Sandoval or Rachel, 29.

“No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times in May 2023, two months after her breakup from Sandoval. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Most of the cast members ultimately returned to film season 11 including Ariana, Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala, 33, Scheana, James, 32, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies. Rachel, however, did not come back to the show following a 90-day stint in a mental health facility.

Before the season premiere, executive producer Alex Baskin confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana didn’t film any scenes together.

Related: Breaking Down How 'VPR' Cast Financially Benefited From Scandoval Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ cheating scandal came with an unexpected paycheck for several Vanderpump Rules stars. When the Bravo series kicked off season 10 in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Tom Schwartz‘s hookup with Leviss amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and […]

“I wouldn’t say that the wounds have healed,” Baskin told TV Insider in January. “[Tom and Ariana] have not gotten to the other side of what happened.”

He continued: “That’s an oddity we cover in all of its fascination. They’re living together but have vastly different faiths and fortunes. In the same house in which Ariana has all sorts of gifts that have been sent to her by sponsors and admirers, Tom has to walk past them every day.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Scheana continues to argue with Sandoval about what their friendship means to him, questioning whether he only cares because they are filming a season of Vanderpump Rules.

Schwartz and Katie, meanwhile, are in a love triangle with Scheana’s nanny. James, for his part, has a conversation with Ally about having kids, which she doesn’t seem interested in at the moment.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.