Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney raised a few eyebrows in the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer when they kissed the same unidentified woman. Us Weekly has since confirmed the kissing bandit as Tori Keeth.

“I have a crush on a divorced couple,” Tori, 24, said in the teaser, which was released by Bravo on Monday, December 11. She was then shown making out with Schwartz, 41, and his ex-wife, Katie, 36, on two separate occasions.

Schwartz teased, “I’ve never been in a love triangle before.” Katie appeared to be unfazed by her ex-husband kissing Tori, throwing down the challenge of “may the best one win.”

Katie and Schwartz announced their split in March 2022 after 12 years together. They finalized their divorce in October of that year. While their ups and downs as exes have been featured on Pump Rules, they haven’t fought over a romantic interest until now.

Scroll down to learn more about Tori ahead of season 11’s premiere on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET:

1. What Is Tori Keeth’s Job?

Tori is a singer/songwriter from Seattle. She gained fame for her 2022 hit “Lovesick” and released the music video for “One More Night” last month.

2. How Does Tori Keeth Know the ‘Pump Rules’ Cast?

Tori appears to be friends with several Bravo personalities, including former Pump Rules Kristen Doute, who wrote via Instagram, “So proud tor! 🎥🥹✨,” after “One More Night” came out in November. Tori is also close with Scheana Shay and according to her TikTok profile, she has spent time with ex SURver Rachel “Raquel” Leviss over the years.

3. Is Tori Keeth Single?

The musician dated fellow singer and actor Kyson Facer in 2018. She moved on with Matt Soto in 2019, but the pair reportedly called it quits in 2020. Tori revealed in September 2022 via Instagram that she had her heart broken one year prior, which inspired her song “One More Night.” She didn’t reveal the identity of the ex at the time, but said they were together “short of three months.”

4. What TV Shows Do You Know Tori Keeth From?

Tori made her acting debut in an episode of Blood Relatives in 2012. She has since appeared on Henry Danger, Danger Force and American Born Chinese. Her movie credits include The Message, The Never List and Dangerous Cheaters.

5. Has Tori Keeth Confirmed She Appears on ‘Pump Rules’?



Tori reposted the season 11 teaser after it dropped, casually confirming that she will appear on the reality show.