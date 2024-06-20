Fans almost saw Lala Kent as a faithful — or a traitor — on season 2 of the hit Peacock series The Traitors.

During her Thursday, June 19, Amazon Live, Lala, 33, was asked whether she would consider joining the competition show.

“The timing would have to be different. Season 2, they approached me to gauge my interest on joining, and the timing was just really hard,” the Vanderpump Rules star revealed. “So I never really say no to opportunity.”

Lala was excited at the prospect of joining The Traitors, adding, “I feel like Traitors would be just really fun. I’m excited to see season 3 because I feel like they have a really great cast. I’m sitting here like, ‘Wow.'”

Later in the segment, Lala shared her predictions about how long Tom Sandoval could last.

“You told me during the last Amazon Live that Tom Sandoval is on it this season. I’m like, ‘That would be tough.’ Because literally you are either labeled a traitor or a faithful,” she noted. “If they made him a traitor, it would be too obvious, but if they made him a faithful it won’t be too obvious.”

She continued: “Maybe I go with the less obvious choice. I’m really excited. I hope he doesn’t go home — I really want to psychoanalyze all of them.”

Lala isn’t the only VPR star curious about Sandoval’s chances on The Traitors. Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, who left the Bravo show in the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Sandoval, 41, said she would be watching the upcoming season just for him.

“I think I might have to tune in to watch that. I don’t know why. I mean, I watched [Sandoval on Fox’s] Special Forces,” she shared on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “Tom was trying to convince me to go on Special Forces with him. I did watch that and I did kind of have a little bit of joy seeing him go through painful experiences. I may have to tune in for Traitors.”

Rachel, 29, noted that Sandoval is actually the perfect choice for season 3.

“I have been watching last season’s Traitors, and the dynamic is interesting. I don’t know many of the people on the [season 3] cast, but I may have to tune in for this,” she explained. “Because I feel like he is a master manipulator, and it would be very interesting to see his tactics in a situation where it’s encouraged to be manipulative. Like, more of a ‘put on your psychology cap’ for this one because it sounds very entertaining.”

Sandoval’s casting was announced earlier this month in addition to Housewives Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan, Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams and Gabby Windey, Summer House’s Ciara Miller and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause. The competition series will feature Survivor’s Rob Mariano (Boston Rob), Jeremy Collins, Carolyn Wiger and Tony Vlachos, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen, Big Brother’s Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, The Biggest Loser alum Bob Harper, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron, British aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari and former WWE star Nikki Garcia.

Following his affair with Rachel, which made headlines in March 2023, Sandoval had several opportunities such as Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and The Masked Singer.

“Obviously I had to tour and stuff. My bank account was literally overdrawn. Like dude, Ariana [Madix] hadn’t paid any of the bills for f–king eight months,” Sandoval claimed on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules in February. “I am literally moving $1,000 around to this account and moving $500 to another to cover our mortgage.”