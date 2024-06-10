The Traitors Fan Favorites Share Their Bold Predictions for Season 3

As The Traitors season 3 prepares to film in Scotland, past competitors are sharing their predictions for who will shine in the castle.

“My money is on Dolores [Catania] from The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Kate Chastain shared during a “Spill the Tea” panel as part of The Traitors’ Castle Garden pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 8, which Us Weekly attended. “She’s athletic. She knows when to talk and when not to talk.”

Plus, the Below Deck star argued that Dolores, 53, is “likable,” which can prove to be beneficial in the game. “There’s a bit of a popularity contest,” Kate, 41, explained. “When I was murdering people, that’s how it was for me.”

According to Parvati Shallow, who served as a traitor in season 2, she hopes viewers pay attention to one particular Survivor alum.

“You know Jeremy Collins has what it takes to win this game,” she told moderator Scott Evans. “He’s like the mayor. People are gonna love him. He is very easy to get along with. I think he is good.”

Before players fall in love with his firefighter career and life as a dad, however, Parvati, 41, had a warning. “I played Survivor with him and he’s good at putting heat on other people and he’ll make up a lie,” she said. “He doesn’t care.”

While season 2 winner Trishelle Cannatella is rooting for Real Housewives of New York City’s Dorinda Medley and newly single Summer House star Ciara Miller to do well, she’s extra curious to see who will be banished early on.

“I really want to see what’s gonna happen with [Tom] Sandoval,” she said. “Oh my God, he has to go first, right?”

Not if Kate magically appears in the game for the third time.

“No! I don’t want him to go first,” she replied. “I want to see him outside the safety of his Vanderpump, West Hollywood bubble. He doesn’t have the bars or cover bands to hide from.”

The Traitors brings together reality TV stars from several different franchises including Big Brother, Survivor, Bachelor Nation and more. They participate in a mafia-style game as the faithful attempt to suss out the murderous traitors and expel them from the castle.

The season 3 cast, which was confirmed earlier this month, will also include Robyn Dixon, Wells Adams, Tony Vlachos, Carolyn Wiger, Britney Haynes, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, Chrishell Stause, Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, Chanel Ayan, Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Bob Harper, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Sam Asghari and Nikki Garcia.

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Peacock.