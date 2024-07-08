The White Lotus season 3 is officially on its way.

Walton Goggins, who will join the hit HBO anthology series in its next season, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at some of the actors bonding during filming.

Sharing a carousel of photos via Instagram on Sunday, July 7, Goggins, 52, captioned the memories with, “Ain’t no mountain high enough… ain’t no valley low enough,” seemingly referring to fond memories made with his colleagues.

The 7 photos, credited by Goggins to Instagram user @lifebywhite, show him alongside fellow confirmed cast members including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan, who commented on the post, “me too baby!!!” after @lifebywhite wrote, “Gonna miss this!!!”

Goggins wrote in response to @lifebywhite and 48-year-old Monaghan’s comments, “We will participate in this table for the rest of our lives.”

In the post’s first photo, Goggins included a Friends sticker alongside Bibb, 49, Coon, 43, and Monaghan, who are all seated at an outdoor table to share a meal with Goggins.

The setting’s tropical surroundings are likely to be Thailand, as HBO confirmed in January that filming for season 3 would take place in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok and the network cemented a partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Previous seasons of The White Lotus, created by writer and actor Mike White, were filmed in Hawaii and Italy.

In addition to the actors seen in Goggins’ Instagram post, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong will also feature in the show’s third season, as confirmed by HBO.

Natasha Rothwell, who made her White Lotus debut as the Hawaiian resort’s spa manager during season 1, will also return in the upcoming season.

Ahead of season 3’s filming, which reportedly commenced in February, Rothwell, 43, offered a tiny bit of insight to Entertainment Tonight.

“I will say I’ve read all of the scripts, and people are in for a treat,” she told the outlet in December last year. “It’s bigger than ever. Buckle up.”

White, 53, also hinted that he was going all out when writing the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White told Entertainment Weekly last November. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

Season 1 of The White Lotus premiered in July 2021 and received 20 Emmy nominations before taking out 10 wins including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Season 2, which premiered in December 2022, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.