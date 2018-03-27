Get that glow! Wellness expert Naomi Whittel has created a new plan to help people lose weight, reinvigorate their skin and change their lives. Whittel stopped by Us Weekly to share some of her tips and tricks as well as reveal simple things you can do at home to revitalize the skin your in. Watch the video above!

In her new book, Glow15: A Science-Based Plan to Lose Weight, Revitalize Your Skin, and Invigorate Your Life, Whittel outlines her program based on the science of autophagy.

“It means self eating or self cannibalization. It’s a natural detox process that we all have inside of our bodies so it works at a cellular level,” Whittel tells Us. “It’s a true cellular detox.”

So how does it work? Whittel says you can kick-start the 15-day program through exercise, nutrition and nourishing your skin, which you can do at home. Whittel shared two DIY treatments designed to nourish, moisturize and improve your skin. Check out the full recipes that can be found in her book!

Unmask Your Glow

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil mayonnaise

1 tsp wheat germ

2-3 drops of bergamot essential oil

Instructions:

1. Mix the mayonnaise and wheat germ in a small bowl.

2. Add the bergamot oil and mix.

3. Apply this mixture to face

4. Let the mask sit for 15-20 minutes

5. Rinse the lukewarm water.

6. Repeat 2 times per week in the evening

Make Cellulite Go Away

Ingredients:

1 cup coffee grounds

3 tbsp sea salt

6 tbsp coconut oil

Dry brush

Instructions:

1. Combine coffee grounds, coconut oil and sea salt in bowl

2. Transfer to waterproof jar and store in shower

3. In the shower, apply scrub to areas with cellulite. Massage the rub onto your skin in a circular motion, then rinse.

4. Repeat every time you shower

