The real family feud. Khloé Kardashian is speaking her mind about sister Kourtney’s phone addiction in a promo for the Sunday, March 4, finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, the two sisters — along with middle sis Kim — are aboard a boat during their trip to San Francisco’s Alcatraz prison when the 33-year-old Strong Looks Better Naked author loses her patience with her oldest sibling.

“What the f—k are you here for?” Khloé fumes as she calls Kourtney out for taking a phone call. “You’re like a waste of space in my meter right now.”

“I’m looking at everything,” the 38-year-old reality star responds, which ultimately just sets Khloé off even more. “You’re annoying as f–k now when we’re together,” Khloé replies. “This is what you do, you’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney tries to defend herself asking, “I had a 10 minute conversation with Sarah and that’s offensive?” To which both of her sisters respond, “Yeah.”

Khloé — who is pregnant with her first child — continues to rant: “Yes, because we’re only here once. When are we ever gonna go back to Alcatraz? You know what, actually, I’m not doing this today,” the reality star says between banter with Kourtney. “Because last time in Costa Rica I looked crazy because I’m always complaining to get you guys to have fun. I’m not going to be crazy — you be the f—cking b—ch you [are].”

And Kourtney ended the bickering with a low blow: “F—ck you, you whore. You pregnant whore.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that Khloé is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — a baby boy — this spring. She later confirmed her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post in December 2017.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

