Will Kris Jenner have her ashes put into rings for her kids? It’s possible! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, January 21, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, two fans approach Jenner and Faye Resnick at a restaurant asking for a fan photo. However, Jenner immediately points out a unique ring one of the women is wearing.

“What is this? Like an opal?” the reality star asks the fan, pointing to her ring. The other girl responds: “It’s actually her grandmother.”

To say Jenner is shocked would be an understatement. “What?! Her grandmother is in the ring?” she asks, laughing. “A picture of her grandmother?”

With that, Resnick comes over to look as well and the fan explains: “No, it’s actually her cremated ashes. It’s my Grandma!”

Jenner is super confused by its peach coloring, but actually asks if she can see it — and puts it on her own finger for the photo with the fans. “Your grandmother is beautiful,” Resnick tells the fan, who can’t stop smiling. “This is starting to creep me out a little bit,” Jenner says, handing the ring back.

However, both ladies are super impressed. “I loved it,” Resnick told her.

“I think that the one thing that families aren’t prepared for is death. Although I’ve investigated a lot of options before, it’s always been pushed to the side,” the mother of six says in the confessional. With that, we get a flashback to her trying out different coffins and even looking at mausoleums for her family! “I’ve heard of people that go to lunch with an urn of their grandfather’s ashes just to be close to them, so I’m not judging!”

