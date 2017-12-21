A little dabbing in between mise-en-place? Social media star Logan Paul is a featured guest in this exclusive clip from the upcoming Thursday, December 21, episode of Top Chef.

In the special supersized episode, titled “Keep on Truckin,” the cheftestants tap into their college palates as they make dishes in food trucks for students in Boulder, Colorado.

The internet sensation, who boasts 3.8 million Twitter followers and 15.8 million on Instagram, helps wrangle the diners as they test out indulgent, hangover-inspired food.

“What do you look for in a college meal?” Paul asks the college crowd, later adding, “I love waffles, give me some waffles.”

After trying a juicy burger alongside judges Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons and former winner Hosea Rosenberg, Paul says, “I don’t think I ever had a burger with cheese in the middle. I think I’m in love.”

The YouTube star was just as shocked as fans to appear on the long-running competition series, even joking on Twitter on Monday, December 18, “WHO LETS ME ON THESE TV SHOWS.”

And in a special episode of Logan Paul VS, Paul steps into the kitchen to cook a romantic meal for his bae after finagling his way into a local restaurant.

Top Chef airs on Bravo Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

