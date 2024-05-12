Maya Rudolph is a mother of four, but she’s also proving to be the mother of 30 Rock.

After Rudolph, 51, noted in her opening monologue that it was “so good to be back” for the Mother’s Day episode of Saturday Night Live, cast member Bowen Yang took the stage to note, “But Maya, look, you’re not just a mom. You’re mother.” Yang, 33, added, “You were the first to slay the house down boots, queen!”

“Who, me? Mother?” Rudolph asked with a laugh during her Saturday, May 11, appearance on the NBC variety show before adding, “You’re right!”

Cast member Kenan Thompson then proceeded to introduce Rudolph — who changed into a black bodysuit with reflective accents for her musical number — as “Mother of the House of Rockefeller.”

“I’m your mother / I’m your mother,” Rudolph rapped while showing off dance moves reminiscent of “Vogue,” which Madonna dropped in 1990. “I’m your … Oops, I’ve made you dance / Remember in that movie when I pooped my pants? / When you were a baby, you pooped your pants and I changed your diaper / I’m your mother.”

Rudolph — who shares children Pearl, Lucille, Jack and Minnie with Paul Thomas Anderson — strutted backstage while continuing to sing, noting that the holiday celebrates many different types of mothers.

Related: Steve Martin, Kate McKinnon and More of SNL's Most Successful Cast Members These Saturday Night Live alumni went on to successful TV and film careers after leaving the popular NBC comedy sketch show

“It’s Mother’s Day, y’all. Today we celebrate all kinds of mothers,” Rudolph said. “Stepmothers, godmothers, mothers from another brother, Dance Moms, Octomoms.”

SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, who held a pooch in her arms, interrupted the tune to ask, “What about dog moms?” Rudolph replied, “What about them? And honey, that’s not a dog, that’s a bitch.”

The Bridesmaids star continued to rap while referencing iconic SNL skits, including characters like Coneheads and classic quotes that mothers know all too well.

“Bow down, children, I’m your mama / Giving queen, giving drama,” she said. “This place gave you Coneheads / It’s 11:30, go to bed / Who’s your favorite funtie? / It’s me! Kamala, hunty! / I will also turn this car around if you don’t stop hitting your sister.”

Related: Scarlett Johansson and More Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameos Saturday Night Live’s hosts and musical guests are typically the center of attention each week — but sometimes more famous faces steal the show. Tyler Cameron crashed Kim Kardashian’s hosting debut in October 2021, joining her for a Bachelor-inspired sketch. “That [experience] was incredible,” the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively told Us Weekly weeks after he […]

The performance came to an end with Rudolph heading back to the stage as she was surrounded by dancers and cast members. “I’m your mother,” Rudolph concluded while waving a fan back and forth in front of her face.

Rudolph, who was a cast member on SNL from 2000 to 2007, has since made frequent appearances, namely impersonating Vice President Kamala Harris. Saturday marked Rudolph’s third time hosting the show.