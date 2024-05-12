Tom Sandoval was caught in Saturday Night Live’s crosshairs for the second time in one season.

During the Saturday, May 11, episode, “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che discussed presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. claiming to have a parasitic brain worm. SNL cast member Sarah Sherman played the apparent worm in the sketch, which her mom alluded to in the Mother’s Day cold open segment earlier in the broadcast.

“But look, RFK’s body was a worm’s paradise,” Sherman, 31, dressed in a worm costume, quipped. “Not a single drop of vaccine in sight! My whole parasite posse hung out in there. Shout-out to hook worm, bot fly, that fish that swims up your P-stream and my man, Tom Sandoval.”

As Sherman rattled off the names of each worm, photos filled the screen. When she got to Sandoval, 41, a pic appeared of the Vanderpump Rules star walking outside shirtless.

Saturday’s episode — which was hosted by SNL veteran Maya Rudolph with musical guest Vampire Weekend — was not the first time that Sandoval was dissed on air. He was name-dropped on a February episode when cast member Marcello Hernandez dressed up as a frozen embryo to discuss the Alabama state Supreme Court case. (The Alabama court had ruled that frozen embryos stored for in vitro fertilization are children, meaning that parents can sue for wrongful death if the samples are damaged before implantation.)

“I guess I’ve never talked before because I don’t have a mouth or throat or lungs,” Hernandez, 26, quipped on “Weekend Update” at the time. “Does this look like a life to you, Colin? I’m living at negative 200 degrees in liquid nitrogen, freezing my nonexistent nipples off. I don’t got a brain, I don’t got a heart; I’m like Tom Sandoval.”

Hernandez’s character, however, pointed out that he cannot watch Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules because “[he doesn’t] even have eyes.”

“But even without eyes, I can see that Tom’s a pure narcissist,” the SNL comic added. “I’m just happy to be out of the freezer, Colin. The freezer’s like prison [with] no names, only numbers. I once saw them put my best friend into solitary confinement … for nine months.”

Sandoval has been seen as a villain on VPR since March 2023 when news broke that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with fellow Bravo star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Sandoval and Madix, 38, subsequently broke up and she refused to further speak to the TomTom co-owner.

Sandoval and Madix have moved on with Victoria Lee Robinson and Daniel Wai, respectively.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.