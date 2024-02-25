As Saturday Night Live covered the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling about frozen embryos, they couldn’t resist a sly dig at Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

During the Saturday, February 25, segment of “Weekend Update,” cast member Marcello Hernandez played a frozen embryo dressed in a nude bodysuit, a knit scarf, fuzzy earmuffs and icicle makeup.

“I guess I’ve never talked before because I don’t have a mouth or throat or lungs,” Hernandez, 26, quipped to host Colin Jost.

Jost, 41, then asked if Hernandez as an embryo had a “full, human life.” (Alabama’s state supreme court ruled earlier this month that frozen embryos stored for in vitro fertilization are children, meaning that parents can sue for wrongful death if the samples are damaged before implantation.)

“Does this look like a life to you, Colin? I’m living at negative 200 degrees in liquid nitrogen, freezing my nonexistent nipples off,” Hernandez added. “I don’t got a brain, I don’t got a heart; I’m like Tom Sandoval.”

Hernandez’s character, however, stressed that he is unable to watch Sandoval, 41, on Vanderpump Rules because “[he doesn’t] even have eyes.”

“But even without eyes, I can see that Tom’s a pure narcissist,” he added before the crowd erupted in applause. “I’m just happy to be out of the freezer, Colin. The freezer’s like prison [with] no names, only numbers. I once saw them put my best friend into solitary confinement … for nine months.”

Sandoval’s behavior has sparked headlines since March 2023 after news broke that he split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix in light of his secret affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Many Pump Rules stars have even accused Sandoval of being a narcissist because of his actions.

Sandoval ultimately took a narcissism test for an October 2023 episode of his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast, but it was revealed that he “tested very low” for those qualities.

Sandoval and Madix, 38, had also discussed creating frozen embryos ahead of their breakup, which is another relevant comparison to the Saturday Night Live sketch.

“Two years ago, I froze my eggs and I was able to retrieve 26 of them which is really good. Like incredible. Good job, ovaries,” Madix said in an April 2023 episode of the Bravo show. “My stance on all things related to being pregnant and giving birth has not really changed. It is just that I don’t like biological clocks having the power to run anything. Those eggs are more viable as fertilized embryos.”

Madix later told Us Weekly in her exclusive October 2023 cover story that her eggs are “still on ice” and that she doesn’t currently have any plans for fertilization.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.