WE tv’s ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Returns With a 5-Part Special

Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are set to return to the small screen for a five-part special of their reality series, Brat Loves Judy.

In The Baby Special, which will premiere on Thursday, November 30, Da Brat, 49 and Judy, 41, will give some personal insight into their parenthood journey.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2022, welcomed their first child, son True Legend, in July. (Judy is also the mother of daughter Deja and sons Jordan and Byron Jr. from previous relationships.)

“True Legend Harris-Dupart @truelegendhd was born 7/6/23 at 8:30pm coming in at 7k 8oz, 20inches long and [is] as PERFECT as ever 💖💖💖,” Judy wrote via Instagram alongside a video of the duo at the hospital. “We are overwhelmed with love, very appreciate for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Season 3 of the pair’s reality series, which originally premiered on we TV in August 2021, detailed the couple’s journey to get pregnant.

Da Brat announced that she was pregnant on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Sherri, in February when she gifted the host a T-shirt that read, “I’m going to be an auntie.”

Three months later, Da Brat opened up about her experience with IVF and her choice to use a white sperm donor.

“The world is starting to blend more,” she told Yahoo Life in May. “So I think you’re gonna see a lot more children being made like that. If you are choosing an alternative way to be able to procreate, like IVF going in, it’s already a ‘disadvantage’ that you don’t have as many choices there. So I think our son is going to be fine.”

The rapper explained that going into the process she had “no idea” that IVF would be such a “tough” experience.

“You go to doctors and you get checked out and they tell you the things that are wrong and things that are not wrong,” Da Brat shared with the outlet at the time, adding that she had “fibroids and polyps in [her] uterus” and needed “a couple of minor surgeries” to take them out. “The fibroids were not in the way of my uterus, so they’re still there, but they’re not affecting the pregnancy at all.”

Judy, for her part, went through the egg retrieval process in May 2022 — and experienced a huge setback when she got ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. (According to the Mayo Clinic, OHSS is an “exaggerated response to excess hormones” and can cause the ovaries to swell and become painful.)

“She [also] ended up with an enlarged heart because, you know, the blood was trying to pump so then she had to be on blood thinners — it was a lot,” Da Brat explained.

Following their first unsuccessful transfer, Judy and Da Brat got pregnant in November 2022 despite their “emotionally taxing” journey.

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special premieres on we TV on Thursday, November 30 at 9p.m. ET.