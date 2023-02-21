Da Brat, 48, is pregnant and expecting her first child with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, the couple happily announced.

The pair gave Sherri Shepherd the shock of a lifetime while appearing on the Tuesday, February 21, episode of her eponymous talk show, Sherri — gifting the host, 55, with a T-shirt that read, “I’m going to be an auntie.” The comedian was immediately overcome with emotion, shouting with excitement as she then pulled out a sonogram photo. Shepherd, who has been close friends with the rapper for years, was so moved by the pair’s announcement that they had to take a break so she could compose herself.

Da Brat (real name: Shawntae Harris-Dupart) and Judy, 41 — who tied the knot in February 2022 and have starred on their own reality show, Da Brat Loves Judy, since 2021 — got candid about their harrowing fertility journey.

Judy told Shepherd that she had “ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome” — “an exaggerated response to excess hormones,” per Mayo Clinic — which made her develop “blood clots in [her] lungs, which caused me to be hospitalized.”

Da Brat, who is currently five months pregnant with their child, recalled feeling terrified during her wife’s health scare. “Can you imagine feeling like you’re going to lose your wife? She called her kids to tell them she loved them which really freaked me out,” the two-time Grammy nominee shared. “Like, I can’t lose you right now. It was very emotional and very scary.” While their child will be Da Brat’s first baby, Judy is a mom of three — sons Byron Jr. and Jay and daughter Deja — and became a grandmother when Deja gave birth in March 2020.

The “Funkdafied” artist dealt with fertility issues of her own, telling Shepherd that she “had fibroids … and then I found out I had polyps in my uterus, so I had to have surgery to get those removed. And then we had a miscarriage.” The twosome announced their previous pregnancy one year prior in February 2021.

As for how Da Brat and Judy decided that the “Sittin’ on Top of the World” songstress would be the one to carry their child, Judy gushed that her wife’s main character trait is “nurturing.”

She added: “I felt like she needed to have the experience. I’ve birthed three children … having a baby inside of you and having a human come out of you is just an experience that’s not even explainable. I didn’t want us to go through this life and have her not be able to experience that.”

The two have decided to keep the sex of their baby a surprise, telling Shepherd, “We just want a healthy baby.”