Wells Adams is spilling Bachelor in Paradise secrets.

According to the 39-year-old bartender, contestants wait until the end of an hour to consume their two drinks. (The ABC show limits stars to only having two alcoholic beverages per hour.) “They’ll get a shot and another drink,” Adams said during a Thursday, March 21 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax and Taylor” podcast. Minutes after the hour changes, the contestants will ask for another beverage.

“They’re not paying me enough to be the guy who decides when to have the drinks,” Adams quipped, noting that he keeps track by recording how much he’s served everyone in a notebook. “It’s so much pressure to put on me.” He also shared that contestants “can’t” order two drinks at once or “order for someone else.”

Paradise implemented a drink limit after allegations of misconduct between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson — who had both been heavily drinking — in 2017. After suspending production to investigate, the show found no misconduct and proceeded to film without Olympios, 32, and Jackson, 37.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

Although Adams “understands” why the show implemented the drink limit, he still thinks it’s “a little silly.”

“I think it’s a huge disservice to not allow people to not see everything about someone before we encourage them to get engaged,” he told hosts Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. “One very, very big part of learning who someone is, is how they act when they’re f—ked up.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Adams gushed about his “No. 1” couple to come out of Paradise, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who met during season 7 of BiP in 2021. “I also married them,” he said, recalling the couple’s September 2023 wedding, in which he served as an officiate. “She’s also ridiculously beautiful.”

As for Amabile, Adams praised him for being the “only person” on the beach who would “sit and drink a beer with” him. “Everyone else is so terrified of a carbohydrate,” he joked about other contestants.

His second favorite lasting couple was Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, who got engaged on the beach during season six in 2019 and tied the knot in August 2023.

Although he would not dish on who was the most “demanding” BiP contestant, Adams did share that “every season” there is someone he “hates.”

Related: Biggest Bachelor Nation Scandals of All Time From breakups to makeups and everything in between, Bachelor Nation has seen it all — and it hasn’t always been pretty. Loyal fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette often put in the work to uncover secrets from contestants’ pasts as they search for love on the ABC reality franchise. During Matt James‘ historic season, […]

“Every season someone is rude to me,” the bartender said. “I won’t say anything but I have so much more power than everyone realizes I do because I see everything.” He continued, “If someone snaps at me and then there’s an opportunity for me to give them advice that might help them, they are never getting that advice.”

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise has not yet been confirmed by ABC.