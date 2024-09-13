West Virginia State University football player Jyilek Harrington died at age 21 after being shot during an apparent home invasion at an off-campus apartment complex.

Harrington was pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the evening of Wednesday, September 11, according to a statement from the Charleston (W.V.) Police Department obtained by Us Weekly.

“Upon further investigation, it was learned a disturbance happened outside in the hallway and inside the apartment,” the statement read. “During the disturbance multiple gunshots were fired.”

Charleston Fire Department attempted to perform life-saving measures on Harrington, but they were unsuccessful.

According to a letter issued to students and faculty by West Virginia State president Ericke S. Cage, the incident is “currently being investigated by law enforcement as a home invasion and homicide.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jyilek’s family as they mourn the loss of this incredible young man,” Cage’s letter continued.

Law enforcement has not released any information about potential suspects and no arrests have been made.

WVSU’s home opener, scheduled for Thursday, September 12, was postponed until the afternoon of Friday, September 13. Prior to kickoff against the Carson-Newman University Eagles, a moment of silence was held in Harrington’s honor.

Both teams are invited to a candlelight vigil on Friday evening. Harrington, a linebacker, previously played at Carson-Newman last season before transferring to West Virginia State.

“We at WVSU Football are deeply saddened to say we lost a leader, a son, a teammate, a brother, and a child of God,” the team shared via Instagram. “The list can go on for you Jyilek; everyone that knew you knew you had a God first, loving, caring, and guiding soul. Your spirit and strength inspired us all.”

The post continued, “Though you’re no longer with us, your legacy lives on in every game we play and every goal we achieve. We ask that everyone keep his family, friends, and WVSU as a whole in your prayers.”

A statement from West Virginia State vice president of intercollegiate athletics Nate Burton called Harrington “a leader not only on campus but in the community.

“Jyilek was a young man that, during Christmas, would create a GoFundMe to help less fortunate families,” the statement read.

A memorial fund for Harrington has been established by the WVSU athletic department and football team, which has raised over $4,500.

The funds will be distributed to an unnamed organization in Harrington’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.