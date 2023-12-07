Big Brother is getting a Christmas makeover with the upcoming spinoff Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Julie Chen Moonves announced the six-episode television event at the end of the Big Brother 25 season finale in November.

“It’s a new game and a new set of rules as legendary BB players return to compete to be the last one standing,” she teased.

One day later, Chen Moonves revealed that the show will feature all new competitions, with no carryovers from the OG Big Brother.

“All bets are off,” she said during an interview with Big Brother 24 champion and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Taylor Hale. “We might have some new iconic games that come out of this.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Big Brother Reindeer Games:

When Does ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ Premiere?

The competition series will kick off on CBS Monday, December 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’?

While Chen Moonves has hosted every season of Big Brother since the series premiered in 2000, she’s giving a few beloved alums a chance to step into her shoes for Reindeer Games: Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell of Big Brother 23 and Big Brother 11 champion Jordan Lloyd.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’?

Nine former Big Brother players will battle it out for a $100,000 grand prize in Reindeer Games: Cody Calafiore (BB16 and BB22), Nicole Franzel (BB16, BB18 and BB22), Frankie Grande (BB16), Taylor Hale (BB24), Cameron Hardin (BB25), Brittany Haynes (BB12 and BB14), Josh Martinez (BB19), Xavier Prather (BB23) and Danielle Reyes (BB3 and BB7).

The cast features five Big Brother champions (Calafiore, Franzel, Hale, Martinez and Prather) as well as three winners of the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize (Hale, Hardin and Haynes).

What Are the Rules of ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’?

Unlike in normal Big Brother, the cast of Reindeer Games will not nominate players for eviction or vote to eliminate each other. Instead, each episode consists of three competitions, the last of which determines which player will be eliminated.

In another major difference from Big Brother, the Reindeer Games contestants will not live together while shut off from the outside world.

What Is the ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ House Like?

The Big Brother house was transformed into Santa’s Lodge for the new show.

The kitchen is now Mrs. Claus’ bakery and the Head of Household room is now Santa’s Office. Christmas trees, garland and neatly wrapped presents serve as festive decor. There’s even a fireplace with stockings hanging from the mantle.

Throughout the competition, players will visit other locales including the Candy Cane Forest, Santa’s Village and Santa’s Workshop.

Will There Be Live Feeds for ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’?

The live feeds, which follow houseguests’ every move 24/7, are what set Big Brother apart from other reality shows. However, Reindeer Games will not have live feeds as it is a pretaped show.

What Is the ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ Schedule?

New episodes of Big Brother Reindeer Games will air on CBS Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays until the finale on December 21.

The episodes’ air times are as follows:

Monday, December 11: 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12: 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14: 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18: 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19: 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21: 8 p.m. ET