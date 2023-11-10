The longest season of Big Brother to date has come to an end with Jag Bains taking home the $750,000 prize during the live finale on Thursday, November 9.

Jag, 25, beat out fellow finalists Matt Klotz and Bowie Jane, who placed second and third, respectively. The trio formed an alliance called The Mafia last month, but Jag and Matt, 27, worked together for the entirety of the game. When Jag was evicted in August, Matt used the Power of Invincibility to negate the vote and save his ally.

Leading up to the finale, Matt won part 1 of the final Head of Household competition and Jag won part 2. The twosome — who referred to themselves as The Minutemen — then faced off during the live third round of the final HoH competition on Thursday.

Jag emerged victorious and decided to bring Matt with him to the final two. The pair were then asked a series of questions by the seven jurors: Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim, America Lopez, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon and Bowie, 45. Jag won in a vote of 5-2. Cameron, 34, was also crowned America’s Favorite Houseguest during the live finale.

Jag is the first Sikh houseguest in Big Brother history, a distinction he called “incredible” and “humbling” during a July conversation with Parade.

“Representing my Sikh community is so important to me. I wear a turban. This is how I represent myself every day,” Jag continued. “So, to come to the show [and] be who I am, represent not only myself but my family, my people [and] my community, it means the world to me.”

Big Brother 25 premiered on August 2. The season had a Multiverse theme with challenges, twists and house decor inspired by four different universes: the Comic-verse, the Humili-verse, the Scary-verse and the Scramble-verse.

“The Big Brother multiverse has been cracked open,” host Julie Chen Moonves teased during the season premiere 100 days ago. “What this means is that not only have they changed the house, they’ve changed the game. Creating the most unpredictable season of Big Brother ever.”

The most notable shakeups of the season were Jag’s negated eviction, Jared Fields and Cameron having a chance to reenter the game after being eliminated during the first Double Eviction and Survivor legend Cirie, 53, entering the house as the 17th contestant.

Cirie, who placed fifth, played the game alongside her son Jared, 25. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret from the majority of the houseguests. Only their closest ally, Izzy Gleicher, and Jared’s showmance partner, Kim, 25, managed to figure it out.