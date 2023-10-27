Big Brother 25’s America Lopez wanted to work with Blue Kim in the game, but says Jared Fields got in the way of that.

“I think Blue and I were never able to fully connect and form this … bad bitches alliance because of [Blue’s showmance partner] Jared,” America, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 27, one day after she and Blue, 25, were both eliminated during the second double eviction of the season.

She continued: “I just could never get close to [Jared]. I don’t know why. I guess because Jared was so close to Izzy [Gleicher], who didn’t really trust me, it was just never able to work.”

America’s showmance partner, Cory Wurtenberger, was once friends and allies with Jared, 25, but things soured between the pair last month when Cory, 22, confronted Jared about telling lies. Cory went on to nominate Jared during the first double eviction of the season and Jared was voted out of the game. (Although Jared was given a chance to return as part of the “Big Brother Zombies” twist, he ultimately lost the ensuing three-round competition to Cameron Hardin.)

Related: Craziest 'Big Brother' Fights: Cory Wurtenberger vs. Jared Fields and More Turning up the heat. With contestants isolated from the outside world and filmed 24/7, the Big Brother house is a recipe for explosive behavior. Fans of the CBS reality series have witnessed several brawls over the years, from the infamous house fight on Keesha Smith‘s birthday during season 10 to memorable one-on-one spats like Rachel […]

Blue began gunning to eliminate Cory after he targeted her showmance, but her problems with America started even before that.

“When we got into separate showmances, I don’t know, it just couldn’t work for some reason. It should have, right? Corey and Jared were besties. Me and Blue should have been besties too,” America said. “But I think Jared’s lack of trust in me … I didn’t really f–k with Jared. I didn’t really know Jared like that. So, it was never able to work because of that.”

Ahead of last week’s eviction, America tried to warn Blue that Matt Klotz and Jag Bains were planning to target her. Instead of trusting America, Blue took the information to Matt, 27, and Jag, 25, who then switched their target to Cory.

While America feels “super guilty” that her “sloppy” decision to confide in Blue helped seal Cory’s fate, she told Us that she still doesn’t blame Blue for Cory’s eviction.

Related: The Craziest 'Big Brother' Blindsides of All Time: From Marcellas to Pooch The Big Brother motto is “Expect the Unexpected,” and the CBS reality series has served up some satisfying blindsides over the years. Living together in a house cut off from the rest of the world often means that houseguests sniff out exactly who their fellow houseguests plan to vote for on eviction nights. However, contestants […]

“I think Matt and Jag were just looking for any little excuse to go after [Cory] because in the end, they knew that he wasn’t the one talking to Blue. I was,” America explained. “I don’t think it was the Blue conversations that made them [target Cory].”

Although America didn’t solidify a working relationship with Blue in the Big Brother house, she did find romance with Cory, a connection she’s “excited” to continue in the real world.

“I know we’re going to be so solid. The Big Brother house brings out the worst in people, and if that was Cory at his worst, then I’ll take it,” she said. “I am so excited to see what we’re able to do outside of here. We made this list throughout the season of different things that we [are] going to do and watch and places we [are] going to go. So, more than anything, I’m just so ecstatic to see him again and to do all of these things together with him.”

Cory shared a similar sentiment with Us after his eviction earlier this month. “I’m very optimistic about our future, and if it doesn’t work out, that’s OK,” he said. “But [America’s] incredible and I can’t go into our relationship [outside the game] being like, ‘Oh no, everything’s going to change.’ … Like, no, she’s great. I think it’ll work out.”

Related: 'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now? It’s tough to win Big Brother without some sort of alliance — but it’s even more difficult if you’re one half of a showmance. However, that doesn’t stop competitors, time and time again, from pairing up while in the house. “The secret no one knows about Big Brother — I think it’s really a marriage […]

Cory and America will be reunited in the jury house, but Blue and Jared have longer to wait before they see each other again since Jared was eliminated before the jury phase of the game.

“I have not seen Jared in a very, very long time,” Blue exclusively told Us on Friday when asked if she thinks the pair will continue dating after the season ends. “But being in the Big Brother house, I did think about him very often and I would always blow up a little kiss to the memory wall [where there are photos of the cast]. So, yeah, I think there is a potential there. We just have to wait and see.”

Jared, meanwhile, told Us last month that he thinks there’s a “high possibility” of him and Blue pursuing a romantic relationship in the real world.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“At the end of the day, we’ve still got to see how we are outside of here, not inside of that pressure cooker of an environment,” he said. “But I think our personalities definitely click and I can see a future with her for sure.”

Five contestants remain on Big Brother, which airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.