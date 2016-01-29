Now that football is over, it’s all about family!

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker recently opened up to Us Weekly at the Wednesday, January 20, launch of PANDORA Jewelry’s Valentine’s Day collection at the Soho Grand Hotel in NYC about keeping the romance alive with two kids.

The parents to 22-month-old Vivianne and 4-month-old Eric Jr. are looking forward to some kid-free nights in Nashville. “I’m going to treat [Jessie] like a princess,” the New York Jets wide receiver, 28, said. “I like to get on a date-night kick where we designate one night out of the week to do something fun for ourselves, so going out, having a nice dinner or a movie maybe.”

The couple also dished on their best date night ever: when Eric had a chef come to their home to cook their favorite Cajun dishes for Valentine’s Day in 2014. “[We had a] five-course meal. It was so sweet. We need to do that again,” Jessie, 27, said. “He had flowers everywhere. It was just stunning.”

As for the most romantic thing she does for him: hiding notes, snacks and even hair extensions (!) in his travel bag for away games and training camp. “I don’t wear [extensions] anymore because my hair finally grew out, but I used to wear the bonds and I would pull them out and put them in pockets,” the country singer told Us. “I just wanted him to think about me so I would put hair everywhere.”

Eric admitted that finding the hair was a little strange at first. “Right away I was so embarrassed, but then after a while I was like, ‘It’s Jess,' you know?” Eric said.

How else have they been enjoying quality time together? With a family trip to the Happiest Place on Earth! “I haven’t been to Disney [World] since I was in second grade, so it was almost selfishly fun to go,” Eric said. “Vivi is at that point where she loves the characters but she’s not big enough for the rides, so we got just a flavor of what it’s going to be in the future.”

