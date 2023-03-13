The day is almost here. ABC has announced when Ryan Seacrest will make his final appearance as host of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The network confirmed on Monday, March 13, that Seacrest, 48, is set to take his final bow on Friday, April 14. Following his departure, Kelly Ripa will be joined by her new cohost — and husband — Mark Consuelos on Monday, April 17. The talk show will be rebranded as Live With Kelly and Mark after the actor, 51, makes his official debut.

Seacrest originally broke the news of his exit in February after six years hosting alongside Ripa, 52.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” he said in a statement at the time. “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

The actress, for her part, gushed about the time she got to spend with the media personality on set.

“I can’t thank you enough [Ryan] on all of our behalf,” Ripa said during the February 16 episode. “There is nobody else like you. There is nobody who can really do what you do. I know you in real life as well as TV life. I say this about very few people: what you see is what you get. This is not an act, this is a good man. I am so endlessly impressed by you.”

Consuelos joined in on the love with his own farewell message to Seacrest. “Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother,” the Spain native wrote via Instagram that same day. “I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️.”

Following the shocking shakeup, the former soap star and Consuelos opened up about their decision to work together.

“We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together,” the couple, who previously worked on All My Children, Hope and Faith and Riverdale together, exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore. Now, we have the chance.”

Ripa, who shares kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, with Consuelos, said she was looking forward to the next chapter of her show.

“So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC, so it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories,” she added.