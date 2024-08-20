Aaron Rodgers’ feud with his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, is well-documented, but he’s also not on great terms with his younger brother, Luke Rodgers.

New details about Luke and Aaron’s falling-out emerged in August 2024 with the publication of Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, an unauthorized biography written by Ian O’Connor.

Things between Luke and Aaron allegedly came to a head in May 2015. At the time, Aaron was supposed to be the best man in former college teammate and roommate Francis Blay-Miezah’s wedding. According to O’Connor, the quarterback allegedly pulled out of the wedding at the last minute when he found out his family would be attending.

Luke appeared to shade his younger brother with Instagram photos from the wedding, including hashtags such as “#truefriendsshowup.” Per Aaron, who spoke to O’Connor for the book, Blay-Miezah did not understand “the complexity of the whole situation” regarding his family’s falling-out. (Aaron and his parents started their reported rift while the football player was dating Olivia Munn. He has denied her involvement in their ongoing feud.)

In terms of the brothers’ relationship, Aaron missing the wedding was apparently “the last straw for Luke.”

As details of the Rodgers family rift continue to make the news, keep scrolling for everything to know about Luke:

1. He’s a Family Man

Luke married Aimee Rodgers in April 2019. They share two children: a son named Jack, born in June 2022, and a daughter named Evie, born in June 2024.

2. He’s a Podcast Host

Luke hosts the “Blurry Creatures” podcast alongside Nathan Henry. Together the duo “explore the mysteries surrounding creatures on the fringe,” according to the podcast’s website.

“We look into the depth of the unknown through a biblical lens,” the show’s description continues. “This takes us down the trail of Bigfoot, Ancient Giants, The Nephilim, alternative history and sightings of ‘beings’ that haven’t yet been proven to exist. We are out to find better answers for the questions surrounding these.”

3. He Has a Master’s Degree

According to his LinkedIn profile, Luke graduated with a bachelor of science in exercise physiology and pre-medicine from California State University, Chico before pursuing higher education. He received a master’s in business administration from San Diego State University in 2009.

4. His T-Shirt Business Caused Some Drama

When Luke launched his Pro Merch apparel company with Austin Casselman, they included shirts with Aaron’s face on it. This allegedly caused issues between the brothers even though Aaron signed a deal for his name and likeness.

Aaron was “on board with Pro Merch early on, until he wasn’t,” O’Connor wrote in his book. Aaron was allegedly upset about not seeing any money from the shirt sales while tensions grew as the NFL star apparently ignored his brother’s questions of apparel approval.

5. He Was on a Reality Show

Luke appeared on the 2012 series Clean Break, a show in which men took a break from their everyday lives for a trip to Hawaii.