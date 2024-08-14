Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers broke up back in 2017, but their relationship is still making headlines.

Munn and Rodgers began dating in 2014 after meeting at the 49th Academy of Country Music Awards. After going public with their romance, the pair began attending countless events together, including red carpets, award shows and more. Munn was also spotted at several Green Bay Packers games cheering on the team’s former quarterback.

In 2017, rumors swirled that Munn played a role in Rodgers’ estrangement with his family. However, both Munn and Rodgers vehemently denied the allegations. Later that year, Munn and Rodgers called it quits after three years of dating.

In New York Post columnist Ian O’Connor’s 2024 book, Out of the Shadows: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, new details are revealed about the alleged rift between Munn and Rodgers’ parents, Ed and Darla. The biography includes interviews with Rodgers himself, his friends and his parents.

Keep scrolling to look back at Munn and Rodgers’ relationship timeline:

April 2014

Munn and Rodgers met for the first time at the 49th ACM Awards in Las Vegas. The duo announced the award for Song of the Year.

May 2014

One month after meeting, Munn and Rodgers were spotted together at Nobu in Malibu with friends. Us Weekly later confirmed that they were dating. News of their relationship came two weeks after the actress split from Joel Kinnaman.

December 2014

In Out of the Shadows: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, Ed claimed that Munn called him and Darla telling them that she did not want them attending the Green Bay Packers game in Tampa Bay. Ed and Darla had plans to see Rodgers’ game in Florida while visiting Disney World around the holidays. Ed referred to the alleged conversation as an “angry rant.”

“The only thing I said was, ‘You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents,’” Ed recalled in the book.

Ed and Darla ended up making the trip to the game, but they were not reunited with their son.

January 2015

Rodgers brought Munn as his date to the NFL Honors event.

February 2015

The pair were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

May 2015

Rodgers and Munn attended the Met Gala together.

July 2015

Munn opened up about how great a partner Rodgers is in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

“Aaron is different than every other man I’ve ever met … There’s so much I could say,” she reflected. “Everything a good person can be, he is. He’s in such great shape, and especially lately, he’s been eating so well and working out. Having somebody in your life like that is so motivating.”

February 2016

The actress brought Rodgers as her plus one to the 88th Academy Awards.

July 2016

The football player had Munn by his side at the ESPYs.

January 2017

While Rodgers’ rift with family allegedly started back in 2014, multiple outlets reported that Munn was part of the tension three years later. In addition to rumors of family drama, speculation also sparked that Munn and Rodgers were engaged after she was spotted wearing a ring.

April 2017

Rodgers and Munn split after three years of dating.

May 2018

More than one year after their breakup, Munn broke her silence regarding rumors that she was the one to blame in Rodgers’ family drama.

“I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan,” she said during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live. “I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

Munn also shared that she encouraged Rodgers to try to mend his bond with his parents.

“I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encourage that … I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” she continued. “His father played football and is a sports chiropractor … They’re all in sports, and Aaron is one of the best, if not the best, quarterback to ever play the game. Their work has a direct connection to what he does.”

In 2024, Ed refuted Munn’s comments and claimed that the actress “just made stuff up to make herself look good.”

“She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull,” he said. “We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on.”