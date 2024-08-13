Aaron Rodgers’ dad, Ed Rodgers, had a tense moment with his son’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn during their relationship.

The alleged confrontation came in December 2014 after the Green Bay Packers faced a devastating loss against the Buffalo Bills — and just before the beginning of Aaron’s now-infamous family feud with his parents and brothers, Jordan and Luke Rodgers.

Author Ian O’Connor recounted the moment in his forthcoming book, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, revealing that the Packers’ 21 to 13 loss when playing the Bills resulted in a “career-worst” rating for Aaron, 40.

According to an excerpt published by The New York Post, sources told O’Connor that Munn, 44, called Ed and Aaron’s mom, Darla Rodgers, after the game “and blindsided them with an angry rant” about coming to see Aaron. (The Rodgers family had a trip to Florida planned to see the Packers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

“The only thing I said was, ‘You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents,’” Ed told O’Connor in the book, recalling the alleged phone call.

Munn allegedly told Ed and Darla that she did not want to spend time with them in Florida and said they couldn’t attend the NFL game. Ed and Darla reportedly pushed back, pulling the parent card. (Prior to the alleged phone call, Munn had attended a separate Packers game with Ed and Darla, and there was no bad blood.)

That same winter, Aaron cut off all communication with his parents. In fact, a source also told O’Connor that Aaron sent his family an email stating, “Don’t attack the woman I love,” referring to Munn.

Aaron dated Munn for three years from 2014 to 2017. After their split, the Newsroom actress offered details about their relationship. During a 2018 interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Munn went as far as to say that she encouraged a reconciliation between Aaron and his parents. She also alleged that the feud started months before their relationship began.

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” she said at the time. “Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Ed told O’Connor that this was “a lie” in the book.

“She just made stuff up to make herself look good,” Ed alleged to the author. “She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull. We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on.”