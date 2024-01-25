Anthony Boyle is taking flight as Major Harry Crosby in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air and Us Weekly thinks viewers are going to notice.

“I just wanted to create. I wanted to write,” Boyle told U.K.’s The Times in January 2024. “I got expelled from school aged 16 and I would go on the internet to look up ‘Belfast male acting auditions.’ I showed up to everything I could.”

After finding success in the theater, Boyle started to book onscreen acting roles, appearing in one episode of Game of Thrones in 2014 before nabbing other supporting roles. In 2019, he went on to play Geoffrey Bache Smith in Tolkien.

Boyle also shared the screen with Taron Egerton in the 2023 Apple TV+ film Tetris, which started his relationship with the streaming service. After he was cast as Major Crosby in the WWII drama Masters of the Air, Boyle came face to face with the show’s producer Tom Hanks, who offered him a major compliment.

“Tom said to me, ‘I’ve watched all your material. I feel like I’ve known you my whole life.’ And I replied, ‘You’re not going to believe this Tom, but I feel like I’ve known you my whole life too!’” Boyle told The Times, revealing that the two went on to talk shop. “He has made so many war dramas and he talked about never resorting to sentimentality and always being present in a scene.”

When it comes to his own career, Boyle said the most of his experience came from being on stage. “I learnt to put all my energy into the craft,” he added.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Boyle:

1. He Is an Irish-Born Star

Boyle was born in Belfast Ireland where he attended the De La Salle College and St. Louise’s Comprehensive College. After attending the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, Boyle received a BA in acting.

2. He’s Part of the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

While he’s had multiple theater roles throughout his career, the one that he’s most recognized for is Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a role he held from 2016 to 2019 in both London’s West End and New York City’s Broadway productions of the show.

3. He Has an Affinity for Historical Dramas

Other than his role as Major Crosby in Masters of the Air, Boyle has appeared in various period dramas. He starred as Alvin Levin in 2020’s The Plot Against America, appeared as Brian Wood in 2020’s Danny Boy and will play John Wilkes Booth in the upcoming series Manhunt.

“I’ve had the luxury, or responsibility maybe, of playing a lot of real people,” he told The Times. “I want to get this right. This really happened and it matters.”

4. He Has Some A-List Costars

Boyle has starred alongside Egerton in Tetris, for one. Masters of the Air, perhaps, is his most star-studded project as Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan also star. Boyle is also set to appear alongside Brian Cox in the West End’s production of Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

5. He’s Somewhat of a Method Actor

When discussing his Masters of the Air role, Boyle told The Times that he spent time in the real-life of the late Major Crosby.

“I’d walk around my flat doing his voice and his mannerisms,” he said of the role. “This guy was heroic.”

In the same interview, he talked about getting into the mindset of John Wilkes Booth for Manhunt. “It’s the most I’ve ever gone into a role,” Boyle said.