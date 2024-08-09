Watching Anthony Boyle star in three hit shows this year — Masters of the Air, Manhunt and Shardlake — has Us Weekly grabbing a pint to celebrate his new role … and past shirtless scenes.

The 30-year-old Irish actor landed a role in Netflix’s upcoming House of Guinness miniseries, playing the role of Arthur Guinness. “Been preparing for this one my whole life,” Boyle quipped when announcing his part via Instagram late last month.

Here’s to hoping fans will get to see Boyle flex those — ahem — acting muscles and keep his now-iconic mustache for this new project.

For those new to the level of thirst this Irishman is bringing to the table (and TV screens), he has mastered a cool-guy persona and the ability to make a villain look sexy. Not to mention, he does have abs and pretty sure they’ve been on display during all three television programs from this year alone.

While preparing for Masters of the Air specifically, Boyle remembered the “pretty intense workout regimen” he and costars, including Callum Turner and Austin Butler, went through during a two-week boot camp. (Boyle starred as Major Harry Crosby — a World War II lead navigator who deals with a nasty bout of airsickness — in the nine-episode Apple TV+ series which premiered in January.)

“It was tough. Most rehearsal processes are sitting around leafing through a script and drinking lattes, and this was not,” the actor told Vogue in February. “We got there, and there was a [military consultant] called Captain Dale Dye who made us dress fully as if we were in the army, spoke to us in our character names, and was making us do press-ups on the ground. … It was a different rehearsal process than the majority of us were used to, but it was a lot of fun.”

While multiple scenes of Boyle playing Crosby have since gone viral, there’s one scene in particular that’s made its rounds on TikTok the most. Yes, the one when he’s in just a towel pretending to be Spencer Tracy while looking in the mirror.

“My little sister showed me some fan edits of, it’s Nicki Minaj playing in the background or something. He’s a bad bitch or whatever, and Crosby [is] throwing up in a bag,” Boyle told Us exclusively in May after the TikTok girlies took hold of his character. “I’ve seen some variations of that. I love it. Very cool.”