One of social media’s biggest stars — Ariel Rebecca Martin (professionally known as Baby Ariel) — is breaking out onto the music scene.

The 17-year-old singer got her start on the popular Musical.ly app, belting out short covers to her favorite songs. Now with over eight million followers on Instagram alone, the young star just dropped her new single “Perf” and the video to go along with it.

“I’m so happy my latest single ‘Perf’ is officially out!” the Florida native exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The concept for the video is hilarious and we had so much fun shooting with the mannequin (aka Derek Morgan).”

“Perf” follows the success of the singer’s debut single “Aww” via Baby A Records.

As for the meaning behind the track, Ariel tells Us, “‘Perf’ is about finding yourself first, and then finding someone who loves you for who you are.”

Get to know Baby Ariel with these 5 facts and watch her video above.

1. I begin every day with instant oatmeal and iced coffee with a straw.

2. I won’t leave the house without huge hoop earrings, lipstick and my eyelashes on.

3. I’ve been journaling since before I could even write.

4. My idols are Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner and Marilyn Monroe.

5. My passion is everything music — listening, dancing and making my own.

