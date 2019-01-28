Brennin Hunt is in good company. The actor will be joined by Tinashe, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher and more during the Sunday, January 27, production of Rent Live. However, he made headlines earlier in the day when Fox revealed that he broke his ankle during the Saturday, January 26, dress rehearsal. However, the show must go on! The star is portraying Roger Davis, an HIV-positive rock star and former addict, in the special.

Get to know more about Hunt below.

You May Recognize Him From Season 1 of The X-Factor.

In 2011, Hunt auditioned for The X-Factor – and judge Simon Cowell called him a “great” singer. However, he was sent home by L.A. Reid during the judges’ houses round.

He Made His Scripted TV Debut in 2015.

Four years ago, Hunt landed in a season 3 episode of Nashville, playing Sullivan Fitzgerald.

His First Movie Is Coming!

Hunt recently wrapped filming Walking With Herb, a movie alongside George Lopez, in which he’ll play Marco Figueroa. He also wrote an original song, “Can’t Hold a Candle,” for the film. The song will be available on Monday, January 28.

He’s Collaborated with Vince Gill – Twice!

In 2016, Hunt cowrote “I Can’t Do This” for Vince Gill’s album, Down to My Last Bad Habit. They became close friends and in March 2017, Gill was featured on Hunt’s single “Rip off the Review.” Fifty percent of the iTunes sales were donated to victims of domestic abuse.

Rent Live Has Always Been Part of His Life

Hunt revealed to Us Weekly that he and his best friend Brandy Sanders grew up together, constantly listening to the Rent soundtrack. “He used to drive me to high school blaring ‘Seasons of Love’ and the soundtrack. I actually used to make fun of him cause everybody else is coming up with Snoop Dogg or whatever and he’s like, ‘Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes,’” he said during the L.A. junket for the live show. He also added he really relates to Roger. “I’ve been in and out of publishing deals as a professional songwriter and trying to find that song that’s gonna get cut by Keith Urban or whoever it may be,” he explained. “The pressure that you get from the company on those certain songs you’re turning in, so I know exactly that emotion and what it feels like.”

