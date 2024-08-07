Isabela Ferrer makes her film debut this week as Blake Lively’s younger counterpart in It Ends With Us — and she has nothing but positive things to say about working with the Gossip Girl actress.

“She greeted me with the warmest hug ever, and from then on, it was just wonderful warmth and friendship,” Ferrer told People in August 2024 referencing her first meeting with Lively. “To be able to connect with the person that you’re sharing a role with is huge, and she’s just a really good person.”

Ferrer said the thing that surprised her most about Lively is “how she manages four children with the businesses that she has and [her] career as an actor and a producer and everything else.”

Ferrer, an Irish-Puerton Rican actress, graduated from Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama in 2022, and since then, has appeared in the short film Fire Burning and guest starred in the TV series Evil.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ferrer:

Where did Isabela Ferrer Grow Up?

According to Carnegie Mellon’s website, Ferrer was raised in New York City. However, she has spent a lot of her time in the countryside of Northern Ireland, where her mom lives.

How Old is Isabela Ferrer?

She is 24 years old.

Where did Isabela Ferrer Go to College?

Ferrer attended Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama where she performed “live jazz music, student short films and produced plays,” per the school website. Ferrer, who graduated in 2022, also studied abroad at Arthaus in Berlin, focusing on devised and physical theater.

What Else Has Isabela Ferrer Starred in?

Ferrer also appeared in the 2024 short film Fire Burning and guest starred as an Astrology Girl in the Paramount+ series, Evil, in 2024.

What Has Isabela Ferrer Said About Working With Blake Lively in ‘It Ends With Us’?

Ferrer quickly connected with Lively on the set of It Ends With Us, noting that she is an “angel” and a “really good person.” The actress shared she doesn’t know how Lively juggles being a mom of four and her career. (Lively shares daughters James, Inez and Betty and son Olin with husband Ryan Reynolds.)

“I mean, she is Wonder Woman. I don’t know she does it. It’s crazy,” Ferrer told People in August 2024, adding that Lively handles everything “with such grace.”