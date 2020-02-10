From the start, Madison Prewett caught Bachelor Peter Weber‘s eye. The 23-year-old landed the first one-on-one date of the season and quickly became one to watch.

While their date may have been early on in the season, that doesn’t mean it was meaningless. In fact, it may have been one of the most significant as Peter, 28, took Madison to his parents’ vow renewal ceremony.

Throughout season 24 of The Bachelor, she has slid into the background — until now. During the Monday, February 10, episode, the pair will head on another date — this time exploring the fishing village of Pucusana, Peru. But, how much do we know about Madison?

Here’s a quick rundown:

1. Religion is clearly very important. Her Instagram bio reads, “Love greatly, be a voice for the voiceless, and always stand up for what you believe in – Proverbs 31:8 | Romans 5:8.” Many of her captions are also Bible verses.

2. This isn’t her first time on TV! In 2018, she appeared on The Price Is Right. She shared many highlights from the year on Instagram, including a video on stage with host Drew Carey.

3. In a not so surprising turn of events, Madison competed in the Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014.

4. Basketball is her first love, according to her ABC bio. A quick look at her Instagram profile will confirm that, as she was the MVP of her high school team.

5. She works as a foster parent recruiter and hopes to open an orphanage in the future.

Throughout the season, the pilot has dealt with so much drama that Madison has stayed out of — with is definitely a plus to him.

“I’m just someone naturally, yes, I want to see the good in everyone. I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” the Bachelorette alum recently told Jenny McCarthy in an interview. “And that came back to bite me a little bit in this type of experience. … After watching the [Alayah] episode back, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I did my best!”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.