Dasha is the latest mononymous singer taking over the music industry.

Not only has her song “Austin” taken over TikTok — and what seems to be everyone’s “For You Page” — but the line dance to go along with the track is kicking off the return of choreographed routines on the social media app.

“Did your boots stop workin? / Did your truck break down? / Did you burn through the money? Did your ex find out?” Dasha questions an ex-lover in the song’s lyrics. “Where there’s a will then there’s a way and I’m damn sure you lost it / Didn’t even say goodbye / Just wish I knew what caused it.”

The tune, released in November 2023, tells the story of a relationship gone wrong when one party (Dasha) heads on a planned road trip to Los Angeles while her significant other will “still be here, drunk, washed up in Austin.”

Thanks to its country vibes, and vengeful lyrics (no song is more popular than one from a woman scorned), the track has reached some major heights on the Spotify U.S. Viral 50 chart.

‘Austin’ is one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever written. The story behind writing the song is really cool,” she shared in a November 2023 interview. “We were all writing this song called ‘Play Dumb.’ It was like this cheating song about knowing someone’s cheating on you, but playing dumb, so you can hold on a little bit longer, and I didn’t relate to the song, so I was having trouble writing it.”

She went on to say that after hearing the melody, the song was born. “I started freestyling over it, and I started the chorus for ‘Austin’… exactly how you hear it.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Dasha as her song continues to go viral:

1. She’s From the West Coast

Despite making country music, Dasha is actually a San Luis Obispo, California native. That being said, she briefly attended Belmont University in Nashville. In 2020, she decided to leave school behind and move to Los Angeles.

“I decided I was going to dropout, and move to L.A. because during 2020, I had started posting my songs to TikTok and I had a few viral videos, which was awesome,” she shared in the same November 2023 interview. “It got me my management. It just felt right at the time.”

2. She Has a Musical Theater Background

“I first got into the whole world of entertainment when I got into musical theater around age five. I became obsessed with performing and storytelling on stage, basically just putting on a show,” the singer shared, revealing that she started playing piano and guitar at age 8.

3. She Has 2 Albums

Dasha’s first album, Dirty Blonde, was released in January 2023. Her second record, What Happens Now?, was released in February 2024.

4. She Has a Boyfriend

The singer is in a relationship with fellow musician Arden Jones. It’s unclear when they started dating but he appeared as Dasha’s “Valentine” on her TikTok account in February 2024.

5. She Started the ‘Austin’ Dance

“In case you need a new line dance for the honky 😽😽,” Dasha captioned a February 2024 TikTok dance. She’s since uploaded various tutorials to show off her moves.