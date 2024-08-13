The 2024 University of Alabama pledge class has arrived for the return of Bama Rush, and TikTok couldn’t be more excited.

A whole new cast is slowly being revealed as viewers decide who will be this year’s sorority standouts. For the last four years, PNMs have shared daily updates with outfit and rush bag details, dorm tours, pledge reveals and more.

The social media phenomenon was explored in Rachel Fleit’s documentary Bama Rush, which debuted on Max in 2023, but not much has slowed the trend. Bama Rush delved into the history and strict tradition behind Greek life at the University of Alabama, following the journeys of several girls preparing for and participating in rush while attempting to expose the allegedly corrupt system.

“I really wanted to explore sorority life because I felt like it was going to be a lightning rod to talk about all of these other things that young women face, like body image and sexual assault and racism, classism,” Fleit told NPR of her inspiration for the film at the time. (Neither the National Panhellenic Conference nor the sorority system at the university participated in the film.)

With the start of a new school year approaching, TikTok users are once again following along with #BamaRush. Keep reading to learn more about this year’s major players and other returning stars:

Familiar Faces:

Kylan Darnell, ‘22

Darnell became the face of RushTok in 2022 when she gained a following from her daily outfit videos (or OOTDs). After joining Alabama’s chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, Darnell has continued to update her followers on annual rush content.

Bella Grace Gates, ‘23

The Michigan native was part of the 2023 Pi Beta Phi pledge class and has kept up with her rush content going into the 2024 school season.

Morgan Cadenhead

Cadenhead is a returning PNM from last season’s recruitment who unfortunately did not get a bid last year. She decided to return for another year of rush as a sophomore, telling followers that she’s “more informed” than she was the first time. Cadenhead has continued to grow her following since last recruitment season, filming a road to rush series leading up to this year’s events.

Newbies:

Mayce ‘May’ Chandler

Only a few days into this year’s rush, Chandler has already established herself as a standout in her pledge class. The picture-perfect sorority girl, many have declared Chandler their “rush crush” for her high energy, luxurious southern style and bold blonde hair. She started to gain a following before rush even began with her “Bama bound” OOTDs and “what’s in my bag” TikToks.

Blair Vickery

The Georgia native got an early start to her Bama Rush content with a viral move-in vlog. Alongside her roommate, Sydney Daniel, Vickery has kept Us updated with daily vlogs and “get ready with me” videos. The roomies’ videos also feature their decked-out dorm with matching pink decor.

Jayla Moss and Samara Reinhart

Moss’ first rush-themed TikTok with roommate Samara Reinhart went viral, marking the start of the new Bama Rush season. Documenting cute and colorful rush outfits together, viewers are already dubbing Moss and Reinhart their favorite Rush duo. They have also become the faces of “Black Bama Rush” this year, which supports minority PNMs in the historically discriminatory system.

Bre Morris

Morris has been on top of RushTok since the start of the summer when she began documenting her dorm and recruitment hauls. As the kickoff officially approached, she shared her preparation including nails, hair and a tan. Her most popular video to date shows her and her mother standing beside a packed car with Barbie audio playing in the background. The camera ultimately turns to reveal two more packed cars.

“Maybeeee I’m an over packer…. (this did take SEVERAL hours to shove in),” she wrote in the caption.

Charity Livia

Livia’s journey to rush looked very different from her fellow sorority hopefuls. The Army veteran is taking time off from active service to pursue her education at the University of Alabama. She is entering the class of 2028 to study political science in hopes of being a lawyer, and her enthusiasm for rush has made her a quick fan favorite.