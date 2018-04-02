Now that’s a good boy! The competition was fierce at the 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina on Sunday, April 1, but King, the Wire Fox Terrier, gave it his best strut and took home the prestigious title of Best in Show.

The pooch wowed the judges with his perfect poise and his handler, Gabriel Rangel, couldn’t be more proud of the four-legged friend.

Rangel opened up about the pup’s big win following the broadcast. “Well, this never gets old,” he told NBC Sports of the excitement of King’s success. “Every time you show a dog is always like you’ve never shown a dog before.”

He continued, “Last year, we just started [showing] him, and he was not quite 100 percent. I think today he performed very well.”

When asked what makes the Best in Show winner “such a terrific dog,” the handler gushed: “He’s a wonderful Fox Terrier. He has proper expression, beautiful type, and he’s just a wonderful dog.”

King, who won the Terrier group at last year’s show, beat out six other furry friends to take home the top honor. Winners in the final spots included: Jango the Keeshond, Piper the Bloodhound, Remy the Vizsla, Bono the Havanese, and Conrad the Shetland Sheepdog.

And the dogs competing weren’t the only canines in attendance. Popeye — a pup with a well-known social media presence — posted a video to Instagram from the show with the caption: “Popeye had a blast at The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by @Purina. We can’t tell you who won Best in Show because we think Every Dog is a Star!”

The video showed the sweet dog running down the red carpet and even cuddling with TV personality Maria Menounos.

Tune in to NBC for an encore of all the adorable action on Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

