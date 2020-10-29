An expected end. A Big Brother: All-Stars winner was finally crowned, and New Jersey soccer coach Cody Calafiore took home the title and $500,000 prize during the Wednesday, October 28, season 22 finale.

The final three – Cody, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo – had all been working together since early on in the game, with Cody wisely positioning himself closer to each person separately as well.

After Christmas Abbott was evicted by Veto winner Cody at the final four, they went into the final Head of Household competition.

Nicole won the first part of the final HOH with Cody taking the second part. On finale night, Cody won the live third part and decided to take Enzo to the final two, shocking Nicole into tears.

The Howell, New Jersey, native was a front-runner from the beginning after making it to the final two in season 16 alongside Hitmen alliance member and winner Derrick Levasseur. Cody, like Derrick did their original season, went this entire season without being nominated.

The jury – consisting of Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, David Alexander, Daniele Briones (née Donato), Tyler Crispen and Memphis Garrett – voted for Cody unanimously against Enzo.