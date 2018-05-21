The four-week Dancing With the Stars: Athletes special has come to an end! Tonya Harding, Josh Norman and Adam Rippon battled it out, each dancing an inspiration dance and a freestyle on the Monday, May 21, before the winner was crowned.

Tonya and partner Sasha Farber went first, dancing the Viennese waltz to David Cook’s “The Time of My Life.” After her dance, she revealed that the song was perfect. “This has truly been the best time of my life,” she told host Tom Bergeron. They scored a 26. For their freestyle, Tonya came down for the ceiling, dancing to “I Will Survive.” She looked more confident than ever and Carrie Ann Inaba even ran out and hugged her afterward. She received a perfect 30.

Josh and Sharna Burgess got close during an intimate Foxtrot to “Conqueror” by Estelle and Jussie Smollett, and he even caught her when slipped a bit on her gown. Sharna was extremely excited by their score of 27. For their freestyle, the pair came out in football pants – and he was shirtless – for an intense football-themed routine to “Walk on Water.” He even ended under a waterfall. They scored a 30.

Adam was joined by his BFF, partner Jenna Johnson, for a jazz number to “Anything You Can Do” by the Broadway cast of “Annie Get Your Gun.” The judges loved their routine, giving them a 30. They weren’t so crazy about their freestyle to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa.” They landed a score of a 28.

After a brief window of voting for fans, Adam and Jenna were named the winners!

