If Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita decide to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, one unlikley person will be on board: Danielle Staub. The Bravo star, who appeared in seasons 1 and 2 before rejoining last year, revealed that she’s heard rumors they may come back.

“I would love it because Teresa [Giudice] and I have each other’s back. They did to me what they did to her so …,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the New York premiere of First We Take Brooklyn on Wednesday, February 7.

Giudice and Staub didn’t get along in the first two seasons – Giudice infamously flipped a table toward Staub in the first season – but have since put their differences behind them. “I knew we would [become friends]. I just think it was the universe calling,” she told Us. “I just think I had to wait and she had to wait and time had to go by. Things needed happened and those things happened and time went by and here we are.”

Last month, Manzo, 56, opened up about the speculation. “It’s not a no and it’s certainly not a yes. It’s a who knows,” she told Us at the time. Manzo left the show after five seasons in 2013 and went on to star in her own spinoff for three seasons. Laurita also left the show after five seasons, came back full-time in season 7, then exited again.

Since they’ve been gone, Staub has just become closer to Giudice, telling Us they speak every day.

“She’s doing fantastic actually. She’s a happy girl. She’s got a really good grip on everything that’s going on in her life,” Staub continued. “Her and her husband [Joe Giudice] speak every day. He’s amazing. I speak to him on the phone, when I’m with her, and he has clarity and he’s done some nice soul searching and changes as well. I’m happy for them.”

As previously reported, Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence after committing bankruptcy fraud. “I just think he’s seeing things from a different perspective and he also appreciates his wife,” she said Wednesday night. “Not to suggest anything different, but look what’s going on. Look how she’s handling it. That’s a lot.” (Teresa previously served 11 months in prison in 2015 for fraud, as well.)

