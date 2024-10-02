Travis Kelce had a “silly-ass” look during the latest episode of “New Heights” — but it turns out he was just settling a bet with Patrick Mahomes.

Jason Kelce couldn’t help but burst out in laughter when younger brother Travis, 34, introduced their Wednesday, October 2, podcast episode while wearing a Texas Tech Red Raiders mascot helmet.

“I might as well tell you guys why I even have this mascot head on, and where it comes from. It comes from good ol’ Lubbock, Texas,” Travis explained. “The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat up on our Cincinnati Bearcats over the weekend, and me and Pat had a little fun, little wager that we came up with.”

Yes, mascots were involved on both sides. If the Bearcats won against the Red Raiders on Saturday, September 28, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback “would have been at the press conference that he has every single week wearing a Bearcat mascot head.”

However, the Bearcats lost against the Red Raiders 44-41, so Mahomes, 29, was off the hook.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Friendship Moments Football tight ends function to protect their quarterback in the middle of NFL plays, and few do it better than Travis Kelce. Kelce has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ top tight end since 2013, four years before Patrick Mahomes signed with the Missouri team as a quarterback. “Obviously, I get here at the beginning of […]

“As you can see, the Bearcats lost because I’m sitting here looking like an idiot wearing this Red Raiders mascot,” Travis said.

“I’ll let you know right now, you don’t look like an idiot at all,” Jason, 36, chimed in. “You look like a full-on version of Yosemite Sam is what you look like. I mean, that’s the only thing. The Red Raiders clearly stole Yosemite Sam.”

Travis told listeners that he’s owning his new look, which is “kind of an honor” because of a memory from his past.

“I used to play with this guy in NCAA football, like growing up when you could do the full mascot teams,” Travis said, referring to the EA Sports College Football video game. “I used to play with this guy all the time.”

The Chiefs tight end only wore the mask for the first 10 minutes of the episode before taking it off.

Related: Every Celeb Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs From actors to musicians to comedians, there are certainly a lot of famous faces who are faithful fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a long legacy as a victorious football team. They took home three league championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before winning their first Super Bowl in 1970. The team […]

“It’s extremely hot under here,” Travis said. “There’s not a lot of air coming through this thing. So, it kind of feels like I’m hyperventilating a little bit.”

He continued: “Not that I didn’t already respect [mascots], but I mean, if this is what they’re doing in Lubbock, Texas, in 100-degree dry-ass heat, f— that. … And on top of that, they’re running around, getting everybody excited.”

Before taking off the helmet, Travis offered a shout-out to the Red Raiders for winning against the Bearcats.

“Me and Pat wanted to have some fun with it, knowing that I don’t think we’d ever matched up in the football field before,” he said. “Bearcats, I need you guys next time, baby. But you didn’t disappoint either. That was a great game, man.”