Who knew that writing “I Will Always Love You” isn’t the most heartbreaking thing Dolly Parton’s ever done?

Parton, 77, revealed that she’s been asked to play the Super Bowl halftime show more than once and has said no every time, thus depriving America of what would surely have been a performance for the ages.

“I’ve been offered that many times,” the country music legend told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday, November 2. “I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production. When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time that’s what I was thinking.”

While it is absolutely wild to know that Parton thinks there’s anything she couldn’t do or isn’t “big enough” to play the Super Bowl, it’s also nice to know that even icons struggle with self-confidence sometimes.

Parton, however, is nothing if not humble despite her mind-blowing career success. When she was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, she initially turned down the honor because she didn’t feel she deserved it.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated … I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote in a statement shared via social media in March 2022. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton later changed her mind and was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. “This is a very special night for me,” she said in her speech. “I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t really feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just honored and so proud to be here tonight.”

She also noted that the honor had inspired her to make her own rock album so that one day she might be worthy of her position in the Hall of Fame. Parton has since made good on that promise, with the rock-inspired Rockstar dropping Friday, November 17. The star-studded record features collaborations with music legends including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry and more.