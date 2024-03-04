After covering one of Britney Spears’ most iconic hit songs, Jack Black hopes the pop star will ask him to gimme more of where that came from.

Black, 54, and his Tenacious D bandmate, Kyle Gass, posted a cover of Spears’ “… Baby One More Time” via TikTok on Thursday, February 29, which has since been viewed more than 47 million times.

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with Spears, 42, in the future, the School of Rock star left no doubt about his desires.

“I’m here! I’m ready when you are,” Black told Entertainment Tonight at the Sunday, March 3, premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4. “I’m waiting by the phone.”

Black even said he was open to getting some choreography involved in the proceedings.

“I got kicks!” he exclaimed. “I don’t quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves.”

Black said he and Gass, 63, are “very proud” of their take on Spears’ 1999 pop classic, which came as the result of Black’s genuine fandom for the singer.

“Britney, if you’re watching, I love you,” he gushed. “I love the song.”

Black also posted the “… Baby One More Time” cover via Instagram, where it received rave reviews from some of his celebrity friends.

Tony Hawk commented, “Cover album please,” while pal Juliette Lewis wrote, “Had no idea how much I needed this😮😍👏🙌.”

The actor is no stranger to showing off his impressive vocal chops. In fact, he earned his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 solo entry last year when “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie spent five weeks on the chart and peaked at No. 56.

Black voiced Bowser in the hit animated movie, which was released in April 2023.

More recently, Black found collaboration partners in the form of the Foo Fighters, who he joined onstage in Auckland, New Zealand, on January 20 to help the band cover AC/DC’s “Big Balls.”

Black happened to be in town filming the upcoming Minecraft movie, so he joined frontman Dave Grohl and the group for the energetic performance.

Decked out in a tie-dyed shirt and shorts, Black sang: “I’ve got big balls / Yes, I’ve got big balls / And they’re such big balls / Dirty big balls / And he’s got big balls / And she’s got big balls / But we’ve got the biggest balls of them all.”

Black then led the massive crowd in a sing-along to the chorus of AC/DC’s audacious track, which was featured on the band’s classic 1976 album Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.