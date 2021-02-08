A Scout for life! National Boy Scouts Day is honored annually on February 8 — and you may be surprised to learn which of your favorite stars used to be troop members.

Celebrated actor Jack Black opened up about his Boy Scouts past during a 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I was a rambunctious youth,” the Jumanji: The Next Level actor said at the time. “I was a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout, and I didn’t reach the level of Eagle Scout — and I do plan on doing that. I want to go back.”

As Black jokingly asked if one “can go back and get that later,” Jimmy Kimmel replied, “I don’t think so, no.”

Back in 2016, Chris Pratt tweeted about being “a Scout once upon a time.” He has additionally expressed his interest in becoming a Boy Scout Leader someday after his career settles a bit.

“I need to work while the work is here. I have my eyes on the prize. The big picture is my wife and my son and I living somewhere other than L.A., just being able to be a Boy Scout leader, drink beer on Saturday, go to church on Sunday, having fun,” he told American Way in 2015 during his marriage to Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack. “I could coach him in football. That’s the goal, and I need to do as many big movies as I can while there’s still time. Because you never know what’s next.”

Bill Gates, a billionaire businessman, was a member of the Boy Scouts of America in the 1960s and 1970s. In 2010, the entrepreneur — who became a Life Scout — was awarded the Silver Buffalo for his service toward helping youth.

“Scouting is an organization that teaches essential skills that last a lifetime, as is demonstrated by leaders such as Bill Gates, who have impacted millions through their commitment to service and bettering the lives of others,” former Scout executive Sharon Moulds said in a press release at the time.

In an essay for Vice in 2017, Rob Corddry opened up about how being a part of the organization helped shape him into the man he is today. “Being an Eagle Scout played a huge role in my life. I was lucky, too — I’ve heard a lot of people talk about their Boy Scout troops, and I think I had a kind of special experience,” the Childrens Hospital actor wrote. “The leadership and the other guys who were in it are my lifelong friends. I don’t hang out with guys I went to high school with — I hang out with my Boy Scout buddies.”

Scroll down to discover more stars who were previously Boy Scouts.