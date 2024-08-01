Conversations about Matthew Gray Gubler reprising his role as Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds: Evolution are still happening — even if he has yet to appear on screen.

Showrunner Erica Messer exclusively told Us Weekly that they have spoken to Gubler, 44, about making an appearance, sharing, “We love [Matthew] and he’s always going to be a part of the family. We would love for an opportunity to arise to get him back. And we have tried — and he has tried.”

However, there has been one obstacle that has prevented Gubler from returning so far.

“It just hasn’t worked out timing wise. I can’t speak to [season 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution] because we’re not there yet. But it’s not for lack of trying,” Messer said before pointing out how the show has still featured mentions of Reid. “I think the characters also are going to acknowledge it.”

She continued: “Even when [Felicity Huffman‘s character] Jill Gideon was like, ‘How are all these people doing?’ They’ve all been gone for a long time — but she wouldn’t not ask about them. That’s who she remembers on the team.”

Criminal Minds, which debuted in 2005, introduced viewers to a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit. The crime drama has kept exploring different fictional cases each season as cast members have come and gone.

After wrapping in 2020, Criminal Minds was revived by Paramount+ with Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster returning as their fan-favorite characters.

Gubler, who played Spencer Reid from 2005 to 2020, has publicly discussed his interest in making a return. “I would be honored. I would absolutely love that,” he said of the series during an appearance on Ireland’s The Six O’Clock Show in September 2023. “They did a newer spinoff of the show, but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else. But I can’t wait — hopefully it will soon work out.”

For now though, fans will have to settle for small nods at Gubler’s character. The first two seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution confirmed that Reid is currently on a sabbatical but his desk has remained in perfect condition waiting for his return.

“We can’t not acknowledge who’s not here because they’re huge parts of why we’re all still here,” Messer told Us ahead of the show’s season 2 finale, which started streaming on Thursday, August 1. “But the trick is we have a much shorter window [now]. Back in the olden days, we had 10 months out of the year to shoot. Now we have four [months]. So it just actually can be a scheduling nightmare to try to get anyone.”

Criminal Minds is currently streaming on Paramount+.