



Meredith Viera ’s view is in the present. That’s part of the reason she has no interest in reading’s book about the behind-the-scenes drama of The View , which she cohosted from 1997 to 2006.

Viera, 65, who was interviewed for Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, asked her friends about the book — and after finding out she came off positively, she didn’t need to know more.

“I lived it so I, kind of, don’t want to read it. Nothing against the author at all; he was very gracious with me and questions were pointed, but that’s to be expected,” the host told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting her upcoming game show, 25 Words or Less. “Just the little things that I’ve read about it sort of upset me, because I was there for nine years and it’s gone on for 20-some years at this point.”

When it comes to the drama that went on between the rotating hosts, she noted, “every family has dysfunction.”

“I hate to see dirty laundry exposed,” she continued. “Everybody has a side story. So my memory of it was that was a great time. [I had a] great experience there.”

For more from Viera, watch the exclusive video above.

25 Words or Less premieres on ABC in the fall.

