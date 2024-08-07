Michael Phelps is weighing in on Team USA’s major swimming loss during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“For me as a whole, I was pretty disappointed to see the U.S. swimming results,” Phelps, 39, told USA Today on Monday, August 5. “Obviously, there were a few standout swims, and those you have to recognize.”

Phelps gave a shout-out to Bobby Finke’s “unbelievable” swim in the 1500-meter freestyle, which allowed him to win gold and set a new world record.

“I have chills right now talking about it,” Phelps continued. “That was one of the greatest swims in the Olympics, in my opinion. Being able to break that world record in the [manner] that he did it. Just taking it out, challenging the other guys just to make a move, he was prepared.”

Phelps also looked forward to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, hoping that “other athletes” are just as prepared.

“One of the things that I’ve always said over the last couple of years is the rest of the world is catching up,” he explained. “I think a lot of the things that we’ve done as a country for so long, the other people are catching up. They’re doing the same thing.”

Phelps hoped that Team USA is “able to make that transition” as the swimmers begin to prepare for 2028. He also offered some advice to any swimmers looking to achieve some major goals at the Olympic games.

“Everyone thought what I was trying to do was impossible, and if somebody’s trying to do it now, you guys will all say it’s impossible,” he said. “If somebody wants to do it and they want it bad enough, and they’re willing to take the little baby steps that it takes to get there, then I want to see it.”

Phelps continued: “Records are made to be broken. The records that I was chasing throughout my career motivated me. So hopefully I can motivate somebody to do the same thing.”

The retired swimmer made history throughout his career, eventually becoming the most successful and decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals. Phelps also holds the records for all-time Olympic gold medals (23), Olympic gold medals in individual events (13) and any Olympic medal in an individual event (16).

Phelps’ first Olympics appearance was in 2000 at age 15, making him the youngest male to make the Olympic swim team since 1932. While he did not win a medal, Phelps returned for the 2004 Athens Olympics and took home a total of eight medals — six gold and two bronze.

Phelps went on to compete in three other Summer Olympic Games. In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he took home eight gold medals. After competing in the 2012 London Olympics, Phelps won another six — four gold and two silver. His last Olympics appearance was in Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Games, where he won another six medals — five gold and one silver.