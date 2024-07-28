Travis Kelce is staying in his lane when it comes to sports.

In a Saturday, July 27, clip of the “New Heights” podcast, which Travis, 34, co-hosts with his brother Jason, 36, the siblings entertained the idea of which Olympic sports they might be good at. They talked about curling, bocce ball and more, but they skipped over one sport, which prompted a cheeky reminder from Olympian Michael Phelps in the comments.

“No swimming?” Phelps inquired.

Travis humorously replied, “Lmao too heavy, don’t have the wingspan 😂.”

The Kelce brothers also speculated about their potential in bobsledding before quickly dismissing the idea due to their poor driving skills.

“Neither one of us can drive, I don’t know if that’s the best,” admitted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Jason added, “Yeah, we’ve got the Ed Kelce genes,” referencing their father’s notorious driving habits. He joked that their dad’s driving style had them “just jerking” around. “I can’t get in the car with Dad,” he said.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player quipped that he gets “seasick” when riding with their dad before revealing that his wife, Kylie, has noted that he drives similarly. Travis also confessed that others think the same about his driving skills.

Getting back to what sports the brothers are good at, beer pong and cornhole — though not official olympic sports — made the list.

Currently, Travis is prioritizing his fitness as the 2024-25 NFL season approaches.

“The biggest thing was getting my body right,” Kelce explained during a press conference at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Saturday. “Last year was pretty taxing on my body and I mean, it is what it is. I’ve had more snaps than a lot of the guys, if not anybody in the NFL, over the past five or six years.”

Kelce continued, “I’m very fortunate, and very prideful of that. But, I know it has taken a toll on my body, so it’s just making sure that my body’s getting that rest and that ability to train harder and be able to withstand an entire 17- to 20-game season.”

In addition to regular football practice, the three-time Super Bowl winner works with a variety of personal trainers to maintain peak condition.

“I have my personal PT and, then on top of that, I have the best in the world here at Kansas City,” he noted.